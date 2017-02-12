Not their fault they don’t know who Alec Baldwin is.

Via The Daily Mail:

A newspaper in the Dominican Republic printed a photo of Hollywood star Alec Baldwin playing President Donald Trump in a story about the real-life US president.

The snafu appeared in the Friday editions of El Nacional, The Daily Dot reported.

The photo showing Baldwin as Trump was captioned in Spanish: ‘Donald Trump, president of the United States’.

El Nacional issued an apology on its website Saturday for the photo mistake.

It said in Spanish: ‘On Friday El Nacional published a photo of actor Alec Baldwin, who imitates the President of the United States on a television program.

‘The picture was sent that day by the Associated Press (AP) with the name of the actor and information about the program, but it was placed as if it were the one of Trump, a situation that went unnoticed for all those who reviewed page 19.

‘El Nacional apologizes to the readers and to all those who felt affected by the publication.

