So now the police are conceding to the hate pushed by Black Lives Matter?

Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders has acceded to demands from the local chapter of Black Lives Matter and agreed that the force will not participate in this year’s gay pride parade.

In his explanation, Saunders referred to divisions within the LGBTQ organizers of the multi-million dollar event.

“We understand the LGBTQ communities are divided,” he said in a statement. “To enable those differences to be addressed, I have decided the Toronto Police Service will not participate, this year, in the Pride parade.

Those divisions center on objections from Toronto’s Black Lives Matter (BLM) activists who want to minimize the presence of their sworn police enemies.

