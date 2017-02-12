Same Google that decries fake news. Control the narrative, control the masses.

This post was going to be about the establishment press’s handling of the story of the mountainous and environmentally dangerous accumulation of trash left behind by Dakota Access Pipeline protesters. When the spring thaw arrives, that waste threatens to seriously pollute the Cannonball River — yes, the very river protesters are claiming they wish to protect from pipeline spills.

What’s remarkable here, though, is what was found in an initial Google search on the topic. With all the coverage out there, Google has given pictorial prominence to item from an obscure, out-of-nowhere site which is a clear candidate for the “fake news” tag. That site’s story bizarrely claims that even more trash is currently being brought into and dumped at the site — “to frame protesters.”[…]

The January 31 AP dispatch referenced above reports that “The tribe hasn’t asked for help from the state or Morton County.” So one has a hard time imagining how this alleged Morton County dumping could be occurring with Standing Rock’s environmental protection agency on the job and “about 100” tribe members and others involved in the cleanup.

The point here is that this “framing the protesters” story has many telltale signs of being the very “fake news” that tech titans Google, Facebook and others claim they are trying to marginalize or eliminate.

Yet at the time of my search, the AMS.com story, with its uncorroborated left-inspired conspiracy theory, had achieved equal top-of-page pictorial prominence in the search seen above with the long-established Weekly Standard and Fuel Fix, a site that is “anchored by business reporters at the Houston Chronicle, the San Antonio Express-News and other Hearst newspapers,” and whose story reports worries that protests in West Texas may generate similar environmental hazards.

