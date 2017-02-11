Good job!

Via Fox News Insider:

A number of GOP states have moved to introduce legislation to block their own state funding to so-called sanctuary cities.

The moves come in conjunction with President Donald Trump’s executive order to block federal funding to cities that refuse to comply with federal immigration authorities.

The states include Idaho, Texas, Iowa, Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee, Florida, North Carolina and Pennsylvania.

Cities nationwide including New York City, Chicago, Philadelphia, New Orleans, Boston, Baltimore and Washington, D.C., have all adopted sanctuary status.

