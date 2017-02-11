Steve Gern’s video is the perfect explanation of why Iraq is on President Trump’s temporary travel ban list.

Via Fox News Insider:

A former U.S. Marine who works as a private security contractor took to Facebook to warn of the dangers Americans still face in Iraq.

Steven Gern’s video, which was posted from Iraq and has been viewed more than 44 million times, came just a few days after President Trump’s executive order triggered massive protests at U.S. airports.

The order temporarily banned travel from seven Muslim-majority countries, including Iraq, Iran and Syria.