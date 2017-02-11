This is the woman whose control of school lunches launched a thousand stomach aches and students running from the lunch room.

Via Washington Times:

Former first lady Michelle Obama will reportedly appear as a guest star on the fifth season of Fox’s “MasterChef Junior” with chef Gordon Ramsay.

The Los Angeles Times reported Thursday that Mrs. Obama is among several big names, including Martha Stewart and The Muppets, who will be replacing chef Graham Elliot as he exits the show after four seasons.

The fifth season premiered Thursday evening on Fox.

The news came less than three weeks after Mrs. Obama and her husband, former President Barack Obama, left the White House to President Donald Trump. The Obamas spent their time off following Mr. Trump’s inauguration by vacationing in Palm Springs, California, and later on Richard Branson’s private Caribbean island.

