Streamline the system and play the game back at them.

Via Daily Mail:

Mexican officials, legislators, governors and public figures are pushing back against Trump’s antagonistic stance toward their country.

Means include increasing the ‘backlog in the immigration system’ and defending undocumented migrants in the US and the Wall Street Journal reported.

Other proposed measures include renegotiating deals such as the one that currently makes Mexico accept deportees from the United States without proof that they are Mexican.

This comes as Donald Trump continues to demand Mexico pay for his much vaunted border wall, to renegotiate NAFTA, and his promises of aggressive deportations.

Keep reading…