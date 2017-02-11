He’s done more in three weeks than Obama did his whole presidency.

Via Daily Caller:

President Donald Trump signed executive orders designed to fight crime and oversaw the swearing in of Jeff Sessions as attorney general in his third week in office. These actions, along with meeting with law enforcement leaders, were intended to fulfill his campaign promise of “law and order.”

In President Obama’s last year in office, there was a bipartisan initiative to reduce sentencing for drug criminals. This effort, much like people’s hope for a “libertarian moment” in the 2016 election, seems to be put on hold during the Trump administration. (RELATED: Criminal Justice Bill Lowers Punishment For Smuggling Drugs In Submarines)

