Time for justice reform.

Via The Columbus Dispatch:

Authorities have arrested a suspect who is a registered sex offender in connection with the death of an Ohio State University student.

Brian L. Golsby, 29, is charged with aggravated murder, aggravated robbery and kidnapping in the death of Reagan Tokes, the 21-year-old whose body was found Thursday at the entrance of Scioto Grove Metro Park in Grove City. Authorities with a search warrant arrested him around 4 a.m. today at a home in the 1000 block of Forest Street on the South Side, near where Tokes’ car was found on Friday.

Tokes was found naked near the entrance of the park. She had been shot twice in the head.

Tokes was last seen at 9:45 p.m. Wednesday leaving work at Bodega Cafe, 1044 N. High St. in the Short North, not quite 11 miles from the park where her body was found. On Thursday, her co-workers and roommates at her off-campus residence grew worried and reported her missing after she had failed to return home.

At a press conference this morning, Grove City police said Golsby and Tokes crossed paths soon after she left work.

“Reagan just happened to be at the wrong place at the wrong time,” Police Chief Jeff Pearson said.

Pearson said someone tried to withdraw money with Tokes’ ATM card at two locations.

Tokes, from the Toledo area, was a fourth-year psychology major at Ohio State and expected to graduate in May.

Tokes’ car was found early Friday morning on the Near East Side, not far from the Forest Street address. Several items were found inside the car and were tested for DNA.

Late Friday, the Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation told police they found a match to Golsby, a registered sex offender. Golsby was convicted of attempted rape and robbery in 2011 for an incident in Grove City in November 2010, and sent to prison. He was released this past November.

Keep reading…