

The insanity needs to stop.

Via Heat Street:

Tom Brady can’t catch a break from liberal nasties.

His latest crime? Posting Rudyard Kipling’s 1898 poem If on Instagram and Twitter following his fifth Super Bowl win for the New England Patriots.

If is a classic work from the Jungle Book author that was voted Best British Poem of all time a couple of decades ago. It’s most oft-cited lines—like “If you can keep your head when all about you/ Are losing theirs and blaming it on you” and “If you can meet with triumph and disaster/ And treat those two imposters just the same”—have become odes to self-confidence and humility in the context of sporting contests.

The poem has been featured in Apocalypse Now, adapted into a song by Joni Mitchell, read out on the BBC to conclude their 1998 World Cup soccer coverage, and used by the Boston Red Sox for a video tribute last year to retiring player David ‘Big Papi’ Ortiz.

But when Brady, who has already been savaged for his ties to Trump and labeled a white supremacist, posts If—it’s a big deal. Why? Because Kipling was a proud colonialist, who coined the phrase “white man’s burden” and is a marked man in the eyes of social justice warriors suffering from an acute case of what historian William Manchester referred to as “generational narcissism.”

