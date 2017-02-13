Fashionista elitists totally out of touch with America? Shocker!

The fashion industry is becoming increasing political. Calvin Klein played This is Not America and a Mexican immigrant designer sent ‘f*** your wall’ underwear down the runway at New York Fashion Week.

For his first collection at the helm of the iconic American label, Calvin Klein, Raf Simons blasted David Bowie’s ‘This is Not America’ to open and close his show on Friday morning.

Next to make a clear political statement was the budding LRS Studio, whose Mexico-born designer declared ‘f*** your wall’ and ‘no ban, no wall’ on the back of models’ white underwear.

These two men were some of the designers that used their shows to voice their opinion, as the fashion industry begins to follow Hollywood’s suit and make a comment on the political climate in the United States.

Simons, a Belgian designer who made the jump to Calvin Klein from Christian Dior in 2015, said his debut collection was about unity, acceptance and ‘different individuals — just like America itself’.

Before the show, he sent out white patterned bandannas to attendees in order to promote that message of inclusion, much like the ones Tommy Hilfiger had models wear in his show in California.

The note read: ‘Unity, inclusion, hope and acceptance: Join us at Calvin Klein in wearing the white bandanna. #tiedtogether’

Simons said backstage after his bow: ‘When you have a voice, you should use it.’

It seems that LRS Studio followed his advice later on Friday afternoon when designer Raul Solis, 32, brazenly wrote ‘f*** your wall’ and ‘no ban, no wall’ on underwear in a clear message to President Trump.

Solis, an immigrant from Mexico, also had topless women in the show as a symbol of feminine sexual empowerment. He told W Magazine: ‘It’s important to have that message of sexual empowerment, especially now—to say, “Hey, actually, you can do whatever you want.” ‘I don’t get too political, but obviously [this season] it’s impossible to dismiss.’

Creatures of Comfort had a model wear a sweatshirt that said: ‘We are all human beings’, which tied into the industry’s stance of inclusion on Thursday.

