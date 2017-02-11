Finally, actually enforcing the law.

Via Daily Caller:

Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested hundreds of illegal immigrants nationwide after President Donald Trump signed an executive order removing restrictions placed on ICE during the Obama administration.

“ICE is showing up at people’s homes, showing up at places of businesses. This level of ICE activity in the community is absolutely unprecedented,” Austin pro-immigrant attorney Stephanie Gharakhanian told The Wall Street Journal in a story published Friday.

ICE told reporters in a conference call Friday that they had arrested 161 illegal immigrants in the Los Angeles area in the past five days, as they are embarking on an “enforcement surge” in several major cities.

Keep reading…