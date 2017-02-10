Important for the Trump Admin to remember: State Department is infested with Obama/Clintonites.

Via Daily Mail:

Since Trump’s travel ban was halted last week, the intake of refugees from the seven targeted countries has more than doubled.

Analysts said that the move is a coordinated effort by the State Department to let in as many refugees from these countries as possible, in case the ban is reinstated by the Supreme Court.

The travel ban halted all citizens from predominantly Muslim countries Iran, Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Libya and Yemen from entering the U.S. for at least 90 days – regardless of their immigration or residency status in the U.S.

