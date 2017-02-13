Alternate headline,Katy Perry goes full social justice warrior, failure ensues.

Via Red Alert Politics:

Popstar Katy Perry hasn’t always been known for her music being political, rather it’s been about kissing girls, teenage dreams, and lollipops. However, with the release of her latest song, the most vocal supporter of Hillary Clinton is taking a step further to the left.

Perry’s new music video “Chained to the Rhythm” featuring Skip Marley, on the surface, seems very innocent. The music video opens up in a tiny kitchen where an unknown human is preparing a tiny meal for a hamster, Mr. Parsons.

However, once you listen to the lyrics over the synthy, catchy beat, Perry opens up her first verse with, “Are we crazy? Living our lives through a lens. Trapped in our white picket fence, like ornaments.”

Perry goes on to sing how we’re all so comfortable living in a bubble that we don’t notice the “trouble” around us.

In the chorus, however, Perry alludes to the fake news phenomenon by dancing “to the distortion.” Meanwhile, Perry sings “we think we’re free” as a subtle shot to Donald Trump. Many critics of the Trump administration argue that he’s stripping the rights and civil liberties of citizens and non-citizens in the United States.

Perry’s featured guest, Skip Marley, then sings later in the song with an obvious shot to Trump:

It is my desire

Break down the walls to connect, inspire

Ay, up in your high place, liars

Time is ticking for the empire

The truth they feed is feeble

As so many times before

They greed over the people

They stumbling and fumbling

And we’re about to riot

They woke up, they woke up the lions.

Keep reading…