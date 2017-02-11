The snowflakes can start wearing ear plugs.

Via The College Fix:

The Milo Yiannopoulos train shows no signs of slowing down. The latest? A campus free speech bill named in his honor.

Republican Tennessee lawmakers Rep. Martin Daniel and Sen. Joey Hensley have filed the “Tennessee Freedom of Speech on College Campus Bill,” also affectionately being called the “Milo bill.”

“We just want to ensure that our public universities give all students the right to free expression,” Hensley said at a press conference Thursday announcing the bill. “Too many times we’ve seen classrooms where the professor doesn’t want to hear both sides of an issue, we’ve heard stories from many students that, honestly, are on the conservative side that have those issues stifled in the classroom. We just want to ensure our public universities allow all types of speech.”

Citing the recent unrest at UC Berkeley, “the lawmakers indicated that the violence had hampered the expression of conservative ideas at Berkeley” and that “similar issues have cropped up in Tennessee,” the Tennessean reports, adding that Hensley “said the bill was specifically tailored to defend students with conservative views that he said had been silenced in the past.”

