WASHINGTON (AP) — A New York doll maker says it will be selling what it believes is the first transgender doll on the market.

The doll is based on Jazz Jennings, the teenage transgender subject of the TLC documentary series “I am Jazz.” It will make its debut at the New York Toy Fair next week and be available on the Tonner Doll Co.’s web site and in specialty stores in July.

A spokesman for the company said the 18-inch doll, which has a “genderless” plastic mold typical of most dolls, is being tested for kids aged 8 years and older and is expected to retail for $89.99.

In comparison, the popular mass-market “American Girl” 18-inch dolls, which come with a book, sell for $115 on AmericanGirl.com.

Tonner Doll, which is based in Kingston, New York, said Friday that the “Jazz” doll is being launched as a test for the specialty-retail market and will be sold by 25 to 50 stores. If it’s a hit, the company hopes to take it to the mass market.

