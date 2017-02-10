9th Circuit’s decision is not in line with the Constitution, but there’s a reason they get overturned so often.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump promised Friday to take action “very rapidly” to protect the U.S. and its citizens, a day after a federal appeals court firmly kept his travel ban on hold. He didn’t reveal his planned next step to control travel into the U.S. from countries that he considers potential terrorist threats.

“We’ll be doing things to continue to make our country safe,” Trump pledged at a news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. “It will happen rapidly. We will not allow people into our country who are looking to do harm to our people.”

Trump added that still expects to prevail in a legal challenge to his travel ban, despite Thursday’s 3-0 ruling by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that kept it from going back into effect.

“Ultimately, I have no doubt that we’ll win that particular case,” he said.

