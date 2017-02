Michelle’s Alternative Reality For Cooking Children Between The Ages of Eight and Thirteen

Michelle Obama will be spending some of her post-White House life appearing on reality television.

The former first lady, according to the Los Angeles Times, will be a guest host on the Fox show “MasterChef Junior.”

Other guest hosts this season will include Martha Stewart and the Muppets.

The show is a cooking competition show of children between the ages of eight and 13.