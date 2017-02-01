Good job idiots.

Via Washington Examiner:

It’s a generally accepted rule in journalism that personal addresses are not to be made public, especially if permission hasn’t been granted explicitly.

Though the New York Times didn’t exactly publish the personal home addresses of a group of undocumented college students featured in a recent profile, the paper did the next closest thing by disclosing some of their dorm room numbers.

The Times report, titled “Creating a Safe Space for California Dreamers,” which was published earlier this month, details the concerns of a group of undocumented students at the University of California, Merced.

