2nd generation not at all interesting, and, if it’s possible, Caroline Kennedy is duller than Chelsea Clinton. And that’s saying something…

Via Free Beacon:

Democratic party supporters are already looking towards the 2020 election, hoping for a Senate “showdown” between the two former First Daughters Chelsea Clinton and Caroline Kennedy.

“And we’re told that it’s more than just fantasy football for liberals who have nothing else to look forward to,” the New York Daily News reported on Friday.

Should Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D., N.Y.) run for president in 2020, it’s rumored that both Clinton and Kennedy would vie for the vacant Senate seat.

In 2015, Clinton told Sky News, “Absolutely, I’d consider it one day,” when asked if she would run for office.

