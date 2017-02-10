Lefty Elon Musk getting a taste of his own nonsense.

Via Bloomberg:

Jose Moran commutes more than an hour from California’s Central Valley to Tesla Inc.’s Fremont factory every morning for a shift that usually starts around 5:25 a.m. and ends in the late afternoon. His Thursday was anything but typical.

The 43-year-old father of two started the day passing around copies of his post on the publishing service Medium, which called for forming a union at Tesla’s lone auto assembly plant. By the evening, Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk was criticizing Moran and the United Auto Workers in Twitter messages with a tech blog.

Keep reading…