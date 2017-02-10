Protesters clash with police and Sec. DeVos security detail ahead of school visit. @ABC7News pic.twitter.com/TKIzq8xwMt — Sam Sweeney (@SweeneyABC) February 10, 2017

How crazy is the left?

Perhaps this should tell you. They wouldn’t even let Betsy DeVos enter a school.

First they block her vehicle, then they scrap with police.

Then they physically prevent her from getting into the school, screaming at her the whole time.

Sec. DeVos physically blocked by protesters from entering DC school–turned away and left. Unclear if she attempted another door. @ABC7News pic.twitter.com/buNgmOJbya — Sam Sweeney (@SweeneyABC) February 10, 2017

Very dangerous situation.

All these people should have been arrested.



