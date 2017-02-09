Following in the footsteps of her mother.

Via Free Beacon:

Chelsea Clinton tweeted out two fake news stories on Wednesday, one of which she later acknowledged was false while the other about an abortion law in Arkansas she continued to defend as fact.

Clinton sent out one story that described how climate data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is “disappearing” from its website, in an apparent swipe at President Donald Trump, who has questioned the existence of climate change.

The second story discussed a new law in Arkansas that would, according to Clinton’s retweet, allow rapists to sue victims who get an abortion.

Both stories have since been proven false, and the Daily Caller‘s Chuck Ross called out Clinton for promoting the stories.

Keep reading…