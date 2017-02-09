Oops, even her great fashion friends are tossing her under the bus now that she lost.

Via Daily Mail:

Hillary Clinton was set to cover the upcoming issue of Vogue starring Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner according to multiple sources.

The former Secretary of State was reportedly lined up to front the March issue of the fashion bible, but it appears that this plan may have been scratched at some point after her loss to President Donald Trump in the election back in November.

The issue instead features Hadid and Jenner on the cover alongside Chinese supermodel Liu Wen, plus-sized stunner Ashley Graham, Anna Wintour-favorite Imaan Hammam, British beauty Adwoa Aboah and rising star Vittoria Ceretti.

Vogue does not comment on their covers. However, sources close to Vogue dismissed the alleged rumor to DailyMail.com saying there were never any conversations between Clinton and the magazine about a cover spread.

