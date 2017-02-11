Instead of a ‘gun problem’.

Via The Daily Caller:

In his first speech as United States attorney general, Jeff Sessions stated he will dedicate “every ounce of strength” he has to “preserving and protecting the Constitution and the safety of this country.”

“We have a crime problem,” Sessions told attendees at the White House. “I wish the blip, the rise that we are seeing in crime in America today were some sort of aberration or a blip, but my best judgment having been involved in criminal law enforcement for many years is that this is a dangerous permanent trend that places the health and safety of the American people at risk.”

