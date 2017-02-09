Chris Cuomo responds to President Donald Trump’s tweet about him: “The President … is once again off on the facts” https://t.co/tReOdUwP7y

Via Wash Examiner:

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo said Thursday that when President Trump refers to his network as “fake news,” it’s the same thing as an ethnic slur.

“The only thing that’s bothersome about it, is that I see being called ‘fake news’ as the equivalent of the n-word for journalists, the equivalent of calling an Italian any of the ugly words that people have for that ethnicity,” Cuomo said on SiriusXM’s “POTUS.” “That’s what fake news is to a journalist.”

Cuomo’s comments were a variation of something he had said earlier in the day on CNN.

“‘Fake News’ is the worst thing that you could call a journalist,” he said. “It’s like an ethnic disparagement. We all have these ugly words for people, and that’s the one for journalists.”

