Typical intolerant lefty.

Via Mediaite:

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry was highly critical of Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank for calling President Donald Trump a “real asset” to the country during an interview with CNBC.

“I agree with that description,” Curry told the Mercury News, “If you remove the ‘et.’”

Curry, who is sponsored by Under Armour, said that he would have no problem severing ties with a brand whose leaders, he felt, did not share his “core values.”

