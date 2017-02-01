Far out man. Many of these same people know nothing about civics and couldn’t even name the three branches of government if you paid them.

Via The Independent:

We’re a generation that largely resists labels and refuses to be categorised, so it’s curious that so many millennials obsessively read their horoscopes.

According to a study, 58 per cent of 18-24-year-old Americans believe astrology is scientific.

The study also revealed that skepticism of astrology is decreasing, and indeed you don’t have to look far online to find the strong community of young, cool, perfectly normal people who obsess over their zodiac signs.

Some of the most popular websites amongst under-30s regularly post articles about star signs:

Keep reading…