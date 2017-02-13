Tolerance!
Via WSMV:
Rutherford County Schools says a substitute teacher is no longer permitted to work in their schools after allegedly posting threatening politically charged messages on social media.
A spokesperson for the school district said they received several messages on Wednesday after a substitute teacher allegedly made “inappropriate” and “threatening comments” on Facebook during the work day.
Channel 4 received screenshots of the posts. One of them reads: “The only good Trump supporter is a dead Trump supporter.”
Rutherford County Schools works with the company PESG to find substitute teachers.