Tolerance!

Via WSMV:

Rutherford County Schools says a substitute teacher is no longer permitted to work in their schools after allegedly posting threatening politically charged messages on social media.

A spokesperson for the school district said they received several messages on Wednesday after a substitute teacher allegedly made “inappropriate” and “threatening comments” on Facebook during the work day.

Channel 4 received screenshots of the posts. One of them reads: “The only good Trump supporter is a dead Trump supporter.”

Rutherford County Schools works with the company PESG to find substitute teachers.

