Via The Hill:

A Muslim-American Olympic medalist says she was detained by Customs for nearly two hours without explanation after President Trump’s travel ban was instituted a few weeks ago. Fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad, who won a bronze medal during the 2016 Olympics as the first U.S. athlete to ever compete while wearing a hijab, said that she was “upset and disheartened” by the incident, according to Popsugar. “I personally was held at Customs for two hours just a few weeks ago. I don’t know why,” Muhammad said in an interview published Thursday. “I can’t tell you why it happened to me, but I know that I’m Muslim. I have an Arabic name. And even though I represent Team USA and I have that Olympic hardware, it doesn’t change how you look and how people perceive you,” she added. Keep reading…

Notice several things. She doesn’t give an exact date, just says “a few weeks ago,” making it more difficult to pin down. She didn’t complain when it supposedly happened (so that people could check it right away). She doesn’t say if she was traveling from one of the banned countries. Nothing.

There’s no evidence that this actually occurred.

The Hill apparently didn’t think it was important to confirm this or ask Customs whether it actually happened.

Ibtihaj Muhammad is very anti-Trump, has tweeted the hashtag “resist’ and even the hashtag “IStandWithLinda” on behalf of leftist Muslim activist Linda Sarsour,









