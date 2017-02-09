I think that’s quite likely. The 9th Circuit runs left, but the law is in Trump’s favor.

President Donald Trump will lose the appeal on the nationwide ban on his travel executive order — but he will prevail before the Supreme Court, famed civil-rights attorney Alan Dershowitz told Newsmax TV on Wednesday.

“I do not believe that this order constitutes a violation of the establishment clause of the Constitution,” the Harvard Law School professor emeritus told “Newsmax Prime” host J.D. Hayworth. “The fact that they picked seven Muslim states, those are the states that have high levels of terrorism.

“We’re talking about Islamic terrorism.

“When you focus on real victims or real perpetrators — and the impact is heavily on one particular religion, that doesn’t create a constitutional problem.

