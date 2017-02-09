MSNBC clearly needs an irony editor.

Via Fox News Insider:

MSNBC’s Brian Williams may not be the best person to discuss another man’s lying.

On his show “The 11th Hour,” Williams hosted a segment that discussed President Donald Trump’s alleged lying.

His guest was Charlie Sykes, a radio talk show host who wrote a recent column for The New York Times entitled “Why Nobody Cares the President Is Lying.”

“This is what the Trump Administration is counting on. Why does he lie? Because he can. Because anyone who corrects him, he’ll say that’s the opposition, that’s partisan,” Sykes said.

One small problem here: Williams was suspended from his NBC job for six months and was later fired since he “misrepresented events which occurred while he was covering the Iraq War in 2003,” according to an NBC statement from February 2015.

“It then became clear that on other occasions Brian had done the same while telling that story in other venues. This was wrong and completely inappropriate for someone in Brian’s position,” the statement continued.

The Media Research Center, whose mission it is to expose and combat liberal media bias, compiled the above video from Williams’ segment.