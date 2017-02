Buh-bye customers!

Via Daily Caller:

A Texas fast food chain fired their employee after she refused to serve a Dallas police officer last week.

Golden Chick in Dallas quickly terminated their employee after an outpouring of outrage over social media, reports Dallas News.

A patrol sergeant alleged that an employee told him that the restaurant did not serve people like him. The officer asked for clarification and the employee said that the restaurant does not serve officers.

Keep reading…