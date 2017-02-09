Chuck Norris didn’t go to Israel, Israel came to him.

Via Free Beacon:

Actor and famed martial artist Chuck Norris met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday during a visit to the Jewish state.

Netanyahu joked that while Israel was a strong country before the meeting, it became “indestructible” when Norris entered the room.

“Israel is strong, but it’s indestructible now! Thank you for your support!” Netanyahu told Norris with a smile, according to a Facebook video posted on the prime minister’s account.

Netanyahu joked that all security in the building could leave after Norris arrived.

In an Instagram post, Netanyahu and Norris can be seen standing together smiling.

