An Iraqi general found nearly 20 blank Iraqi passports in an abandoned Islamic State safe house in Mosul, which he believes fighters are forging in order to flee the ongoing assault by the Iraqi Security Forces.

The safe house also included 16 Russian passports, along with four French ones. Both Russia and France have thousands of citizens fighting for ISIS that raise security concerns for all of Europe and the U.S. Seized documents by the Iraqi Security Forces reviewed by The Washington Post also indicate foreign fighters faking illness, and expressing a desire to return home.

