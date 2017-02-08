Just the salted cod blowing up, nothing to worry about, Norwegians…

Via The Local:

Bergen Police on Wednesday were investigating the cause of an explosion at the Ytre Arna asylum centre the previous evening.

No one was injured in the relatively powerful explosion that took place in a living room in the reception centre. The explosion caused serious structural damage, however – including blowing out multiple windows and damaging walls.

Two foreign men were arrested and charged in the case and were expected to be questioned by police on Wednesday.

“They are indicted in the case based on the circumstances of the events and because they were located in the room where the explosion took place,” Western Police District spokesman Frode Kolltveit said on Tuesday evening.

Keep reading…