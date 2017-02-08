They keep trying to sell it…

A glowing report in the Washington Post claiming former President Barack Obama is “pretty much a natural on a kiteboard” is filled with factual errors, according to a Washington Free Beacon fact check.

“Obama makes rest of us look bad with his effortless kitesurfing,” the headline for a piece by Kelyn Soong reads. Soong “works in the sports department” at the Washington Post and writes about tennis and running.

Soong wrote that Obama “seems to be living it up these days” after being spotted walking on the beach and being choked by his “billionaire vacation buddy” Richard Branson in the British Virgin Islands.

“Turns out that was just the beginning of Obama’s post-presidency adventures,” Soong wrote, explaining that Branson challenged Obama to see who could stay on a kiteboard or foilboard the longest.

“It’s well documented that Obama is pretty good at basketball, but the video proved that the 55-year-old former leader of the free world is pretty much a natural on a kiteboard, as well,” Soong wrote.

