Lovely fellow.

Via Billboard:

After Kanye West purged his timeline of Donald Trump tweets, a rapper named King Myers claimed West produced an anti-Trump song called “Propaganda” in his Twitter bio, and was believed to be signed to G.O.O.D. Music. A source close to the situation tells Billboard that West did not produce the song, nor is King Myers signed to the label.

“few weeks ago I told @KanyeWest he needed to be the 1 to take a stand against @realDonaldTrump. None of this is coincidental,” King Myers wrote in a series of tweet on Monday, Feb. 6., suggesting that the Chicago rapper had retracted his support for the president.

The song “Propaganda” contains lines like, “I ask Allah how the hell Trump still livin’/ I say and do what I want ’cause I’m a real n—a,” and calls for the POTUS’ impeachment in light of his recent immigration ban.