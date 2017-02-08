Via NY Times:

Last week, employees at T.J. Maxx and Marshalls got very clear instructions about where to put signs for Ivanka Trump products: in the garbage.

The TJX Companies, the retailers’ parent company, told employees not to display Ivanka Trump merchandise separately and to throw away Ivanka Trump signs, according to a note to employees on Wednesday, a copy of which was obtained by The New York Times.

“Effective immediately, please remove all Ivanka Trump merchandise from features and mix into the runs,” the note read. “Runs” refers to the normal clothing racks where the majority of products hang. “All Ivanka Trump signs should be discarded.”

A spokeswoman for the TJX Companies, Doreen Thompson, confirmed that the message had been sent to stores.

