Keep letting them in, Canada!

Via CBC:

A 39-year-old man faces six counts of sexual assault after several teenage girls were inappropriately touched Saturday evening at the West Edmonton Mall World Waterpark.

Edmonton Police were called to the water park at approximately 10:30 p.m. after receiving reports of sexual assault.

When police arrived, they were led to a man by security officials. They arrested the man at the scene.

Soleiman Hajj Soleiman was charged with six counts of sexual assault, and six counts of sexual interference.

Keep reading…