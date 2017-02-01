Disgusting savages.

Via The Express:

POLICE are hunting for the culprits that daubed a nursery in graffito threatening to kill the children “in the name of Allah”.

A vandal daubed a threatening message on the outside of a nursery school at night in the Bavarian city of Ingolstade, in two foot high letters.

The police were called by staff when they arrived for work at the centre on Luitpold Street.

Chief executive Sabine Pfeffer said: “If was important of us to calm parents and employees who partly were already worried.”

Keep reading…