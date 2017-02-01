BLM officially jumps the shark.

Via Rebel Media:

Thousands gathered in front of the American Consulate in Toronto to protest President Donald J. Trump’s so-called “Muslim ban.”

The demonstration was organized by Black Lives Matter Toronto.

In her short speech, Yusra Khogali, said the following:

“When Justin Trudeau says that he is a liar! He’s a hypocrite! He is a white supremacist! Terrorist! [crowd: shame] That is what he is. Do not be fooled by his liberal bullshit. Do not be fooled.

When [Toronto] Mayor John Tory said that Toronto is a sanctuary for refugees when black people are being murdered in the City?! We have cautions. What happened to Andrew Loko? What happened to Jermaine Carby? What happened to Abdirahman Abdi? How is the City a sanctuary when black people are being murdered so mercilessly? How is the City a sanctuary?

We have to rise up and what? [crowd: “Fight back”]. Rise up and what? [crowd: “Fight back”]. Rise up and what? [crowd: “Fight back”]. Because we will not be moved. We will not be moved. We will not be moved. We are the people. We have the power. Look at us. We have the numbers. We are the people. We have the power. We have the numbers. Don’t you ever forget that! They make us… forget that all the time, but we realize this – when we come together, we can do anything.”