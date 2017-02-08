So his decision was based on wrong information. Not to mention the general threat of ISIS which is higher in those countries.

Via Free Beacon:

After President Donald Trump signed an executive order imposing a 90-day travel ban on the citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries, a federal judge blocked it, arguing there have been no terrorist-related arrests in the United States since September 11, 2001 of individuals from the countries targeted.

The judge’s claim was incorrect, however, according to a fact check conducted by the Associated Press this week.

Judge James Robart, who sits on the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington state, said in court Friday that no foreign nationals from the seven countries targeted by Trump’s travel ban–Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Sudan, and Yemen–have been arrested in the U.S. for terrorist activity.

