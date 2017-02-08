Except he really is scared of him.

Via Daily Mail:

Iran’s leader has said Donald Trump has shown the real face of America and has warned his people will respond to his threats on the upcoming anniversary of the Islamic revolution.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei dismissed Donald Trump’s warning to Iran to stop its missile tests, saying the new US President had shown the ‘real face’ of American corruption.

In his first speech since Trump’s inauguration, Iran’s supreme leader called on Iranians to respond to Trump’s ‘threats’ on February 10, the anniversary of Iran’s 1979 Islamic revolution.

Trump had tried but failed to frighten Iranians, Khamenei said.

‘We are thankful to Trump for making our life easy as he showed the real face of America,’ Khamenei told a meeting of military commanders in Tehran, according to his website.

He followed it up with a tweet, which read: ‘Trump says be scared of me!

‘No, Iranians will respond to such words with February 10 rallies and will show what is their position toward threats.’