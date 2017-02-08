The left is pitching a fit. “Racism!” “Sexism!” No, how about that Warren doesn’t have a right to just go on and on and violate the rules of the Senate using the fact that she’s a woman as an excuse.

Via Daily Caller:

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell shut down Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren during a Senate floor speech on Tuesday, accusing the Democrat of violating Senate rules by criticizing their colleague and attorney general nominee, Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions.

Warren was warned early on in her remarks by Montana Sen. Steve Daines, the Republican overseeing the floor speeches, after she quoted Coretta Scott King, the late widow of Martin Luther King, Jr.

Warren quoted King asserting that Sessions had “exhibited so much hostility to the enforcement” of voting rights laws for blacks.

Daines struck his gavel and reprimanded Warren, who is one of a handful of Democrats who plan an all-night Senate floor session to oppose the Trump nominee.

