The UM Thought Police are enforcing social justice group think. I hope Justine sues them from hell to breakfast.

Via Campus Reform:

The University of Minnesota’s Department of Housing and Residence Life declined to rehire a student community adviser at Frontier Residence Hall, apparently based not on her workplace competency, but her political views.

The university’s rehiring process for community advisers (CAs) is based off of performance reviews by the resident directors (RD) of each building, and Justine Schwarz’s performance review was conducted by Sean Smallwood, the resident director at Frontier Hall.

Three of the five areas marked as having “need for improvement” in Schwarz’s review were under the “Socially Just and Specialized Needs” section, with the only other problematic score appearing in the “Attitude and Growth Mindset” section.

“Justine has not demonstrated a commitment to social justice growth and promotion to residents. When she engaged in discussions about [Diversity and Social Justice], she often plays devil’s advocate,” Smallwood asserted in the evaluation. “It often feels as though she is doing this for the fun of it, out of enjoying the process of debate. Sean and Noelle often wonder to what extent she is truly processing the information and grappling with differing perspectives—leading to curiosity around how she is engaging her residents with these topics (if at all).”

The evaluation lacked any performance improvement recommendations for Schwarz in the areas of crisis management, being a role model, enforcing policy, community activities, and developing positive relationships with her residents.

In fact, the review noted that Schwarz put a lot of energy into her position, has a pulse in her community, and is so in touch with her residents that she was able to help coordinate an elaborate room swap.

“[Schwarz] has been able to connect with her resident’s on a personal level and is clearly creating a positive learning environment,” the document reads.

The HRL Diversity and Social Justice (DSJ) training manual contains a variety of YouTube videos explaining social justice terminology, while another training document outlines the core tenets of a socially just community as the foundation for success, reiterating how the CA should address inequality in their communities to make them socially just.

Weekly HRL staff meetings for resident directors frequently included supplemental training documents on social justice topics, as well.

