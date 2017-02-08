Berkeley is an out of control, anti-American propaganda mill that openly advocates for illegal immigration and violence against students who do not share their radical ideology. Last year they received $370 million in federal funding. President Trump and the GOP Congress should rightfully move to cut off that funding until such time as they comply with federal laws regarding illegal aliens and free speech.

Via Daily Caller:

The University of California – Berkeley newspaper The Daily Californian published a series of columns Tuesday that praised the riot that shut down Breitbart writer Milo Yiannopoulos’s speech last week.

Headlined as “Violence as Self-Defense,” the series was intended to give a voice to those who thought the multiple assaults and serious property damage committed in the name of cancelling Milo were 100 percent right.

The first op-ed, written by UC Berkekely alumna Nisa Dang, lectured critics of the riots to “check their privilege.” Dang claimed that Yiannopoulos’s views amount to “violence,” and that in turn legitimized violence against them.

Criticisms of the riots are not just wrong, in her opinion, but also constitute “violent acts” against minority students.

“To people with platforms who decide when a protest should and should not be violent: You speak from a place of immense privilege. As I recently wrote in a tirade against this brand of idiocy, asking people to maintain peaceful dialogue with those who legitimately do not think their lives matter is a violent act,” the irate alumna wrote.

She blamed the police presence for somehow influencing the demonstrators to grow more violent and dismissed those who were assaulted by the rioters as “white nationalists [who] got their asses beat.”

She also implied in her piece that Milo and his supporters should be killed.

“Here’s a big fuck you from the descendants of people who survived genocides by killing Nazis and people just like them,” Dang said in reference to Yiannopoulos.

The next column, written by an illegal immigrant student named Juan Prieto, argued that the riots actually ensured the safety of students. Prieto claims that Yiannopoulos having a chance to speak would make all illegal alien students subject to violence.

“My campus did nothing to stand between my undocumented community and the hateful hands of radicalized white men — the AntiFas [anti-fascists] did,” he wrote. “A peaceful protest was not going to cancel that event… Only the destruction of glass and shooting of fireworks did that. The so-called ‘violence’ against private property that the media seems so concerned with stopped white supremacy from organizing itself against my community.”

Keep reading…