Via NY Post:

It looks like Iran just blinked in the face of tough talk — and new economic sanctions — from the Trump administration.

Fox News reports that new satellite imagery, verified by US officials, shows Iran has abruptly removed a new missile that was being prepared for launch as recently as Friday.

It was a long-range Safir missile — a class that Tehran last launched into space two years ago, and that uses the same components as those needed for an intercontinental ballistic missile.

The images showed a flurry of activity, including a host of visitors, on the launchpad Feb. 3, the day the missile was first spotted.

Then, on Tuesday, the missile was gone.

Keep reading…