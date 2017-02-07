More leftist meltdowns ahead…

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced to Congress Tuesday that it will grant the final easement needed to complete the Dakota Access Pipeline.

President Trump revived the controversial project by signing an executive order in his first week of office after protests from climate activists and Native American tribes delayed the line’s completion.

The Justice Department filed court documents including letters to members of Congress from Deputy Assistant Army Secretary Paul Cramer. The Army intends to allow the crossing under Lake Oahe as early as Wednesday.

The crossing is the final big chunk of work on the $3.8 billion pipeline.

