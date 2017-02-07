His point, which was clear that the cases of terrorism by white people about being white are rare. Moreover, that ISIS is an organized group of thousands. Virtually every other week, there is someone arrested for ISIS connection in U.S.

Via Free Beacon:

Chelsea Clinton took to Twitter on Tuesday to express her outrage at a CNN interview with Rep. Sean Duffy (R., Wis.), who said terror attacks carried out by the Islamic State pose more of a threat than those conducted by white terrorists.

Clinton retweeted a post from Black Lives Matter activist DeRay Mckesson, who tweeted a video of the interview. Mckesson said that Duffy’s answer arguing Islamic extremism is more of an issue than white terrorism “is exactly the problem.”

Keep reading…